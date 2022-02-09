Artpark has busy summer concert season on tap

Summer concert announcements from Artpark have been coming at a steady pace this winter.
The War on Drugs is the latest musical act making its way to Lewiston this summer. They'll perform June 11 at the Artpark Mainstage Theater. They join several other recent announcements, including Bleachers, Patti LaBelle, Barenaked Ladies and Jack White.
Tickets for the shows are available at ticketmaster.com.
• The Head And The Heart (May 28)
• Lake Street Dive (May 29)
• Bon Iver (June 7)
• War on Drugs (June 11)
• Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown (June 14)
• Patti LaBelle (June 21)
• Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 5)
• Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon (July 12)
• Bleachers (July 27)
• “Weird Al” Yankovic (July 29)
• Earth, Wind & Fire (July 31)
• Jack White (Aug. 21)
• Dispatch & O.A.R. with G. Love (Aug. 23).
For more information, visit artpark.net.
