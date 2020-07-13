Artpark has announced more feature films confirmed for the new Drive-In series. The Drive-In films are being presented on LED screens throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content. The newest additions to the series will be "Rocketman" starring Taron Egerton “based on a true fantasy” telling the story of Elton John’s rise to fame on at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray will be shown on July 21.
The films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences. Audience favorite "Dirty Dancing" starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey dances on screen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Harrison Ford and Sean Connery team up in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" on July 23. And it’s an adventure for the whole family with the live-action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" on July 30. More films will be announced.
Two LED screens are positioned in parking Lot D, the large lot nearest South 4th Street and one screen is set in the Painted Parking Lot for VIP and walk-in patrons (walk-in tickets do not include a parking space).
Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio. Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. VIP lot tickets are $35 (subject to availability). Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders.
Call 754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday or one hour before movie showtime if still available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.