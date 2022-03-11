Artpark has announced several additions to its summer concert lineup.
Among the new shows:
• Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on June 28. They performed at Artpark in June of 2018 to a sold out crowd. This time they will be joined by Antibalas.
• Death Cab for Cutie will perform in the Mainstage Theater on July 11. Illuminati Hotties will open the show,.
• Ziggy Marley will perform a special show billed as “A Live Tribute To His Father” in the Amphitheater on Aug. 10 with special guest Kazayah.
• CHVRCHES will perform in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on June 9
• The jam band Goose will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on June 8
Tickets for all the shows are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Artpark box office.
Additional 2022 concerts at Artpark currently on sale include: NEEDTOBREATHE (May 18); Modest Mouse (May 27); The Head And The Heart (May 28); Lake Street Dive (May 29); Bon Iver (June 7); The War on Drugs (June 11); Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown (June 14); Patti LaBelle (June 21); Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 5); Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon (July 12); Bleachers (July 27); “Weird Al” Yankovic (July 29); Earth, Wind & Fire (July 31); Elvis Costello & The Imposters (August 9); Jack White (August 21); Dispatch & O.A.R. with G. Love (August 23).
Visit artpark.net for more information.
