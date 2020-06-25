Artpark adds four more films to its drive-in series

Artpark has announced more feature films confirmed for the new drive-in series. As a safe alternative to large gatherings, Artpark is presenting the drive-in films on LED screens, throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music related content.
The newest additions to the series:
• The classic 1980 musical comedy "The Blues Brothers" starring Dan Akroyd and John Belushi at 8 p.m. on June 30.
• The Director’s Cut of the Academy Award-winning documentary about the iconic three-day music festival, "Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music" will be shown at 7 p.m. on July 7.
The films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences:
• "The LEGO Batman Movie" will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on July 2.
• "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" will be the feature at 7:30 p.m. on July 9.
More films will be announced.
Two LED screens are positioned in parking Lot D, the large lot nearest South 4th Street and one screen is set in the Painted Parking Lot for VIP and walk-in patrons (walk-in tickets do not include a parking space). Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio. Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders.
Call 754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday.
Artpark is spacing parked vehicles six feet apart. Patrons are permitted to sit outside of their vehicles and must provide their own seating. All patrons must wear a face mask whenever they are not seated. Click here for complete safety protocol information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.