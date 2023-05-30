Artpark

The complete schedule of Artpark events is as follows:

• Spring Awakens, 1 to 3 p.m. May 20

• Katie Holten’s Tree Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 21

• An Evening with the Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., May 21

• An Evening with Mt. Joy, 7 p.m., May 25

• Noah Kahan: Stick Season Summer Tour, 7:30 p.m., May 26

• Styx: 2023 World Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 2

• Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7 p.m. June 7

• Buddy Guy: The Damn Right Farewell Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 10

• Young the Giant with Milky Chance, 6 p.m., June 13

• Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour, 8 p.m., June 16

• Strawberry Moon Festival, 1 to 8:15 p.m., June 17

• Michael Franti & Spearhead: Big Big Love Tour, 6 p.m., June 21

• My Morning Jacket, 6 p.m., June 26

• The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour, 7 p.m., June 28

• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Process, noon to 4 p.m., July 1

• Jeremy Dutcher. 7 p.m. July 7

• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Action, noon to 4 p.m., July 8

• Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour, 8 p.m. July 8

• Third Coast Percussion, 4 p.m. July 9

• Art Camp 2023: Week 1, July 10 to July 14

• Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth Tour 2023, 6 p.m. July 11

• L’oiseau: Guided Walking-Concert along the Niagara Gorge, 7 p.m. July 13

• Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m., July 14

• Artpark Fairy House Festival 2023, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 15

• Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7 p.m. July 16

• Art Camp 2023: Week 2, July 17 to July 21

• CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets, 7 p.m. July 20

• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Surprise, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 22

• Larkin Poe with the Allman Betts Band, 6:30 p.m., July 27

• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Comic Book Characters, noon to 4 p.m., July 29

• Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” by La Fura Dels Baus, 8 p.m., July 29

• Orville Peck: Bronco Tour, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 1

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 8 p.m. Aug. 5

• Jason Bacon Quintet, 4 p.m. Aug. 6

• Richard Marx with Yacht Rock Revue, 7 p.m. Aug. 10

• Lux: Vivaldi Redefined, The Four Seasons, 4 p.m. Aug. 13

• Parker McCollum: Summer Tour 2023, 7:30 p.m. Aug 17

• Whiskey Myers, 6 p.m. Aug. 20

• Artpark Cirque Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 27

• Exit: Cirque Inextremiste, 8 p.m. Aug. 27

• Pixies and Modest Mouse, with special guest Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28

• Alvvays and Alex G, 7 p.m., Sept. 1

