The complete schedule of Artpark events is as follows:
• Spring Awakens, 1 to 3 p.m. May 20
• Katie Holten’s Tree Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 21
• An Evening with the Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., May 21
• An Evening with Mt. Joy, 7 p.m., May 25
• Noah Kahan: Stick Season Summer Tour, 7:30 p.m., May 26
• Styx: 2023 World Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 2
• Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7 p.m. June 7
• Buddy Guy: The Damn Right Farewell Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 10
• Young the Giant with Milky Chance, 6 p.m., June 13
• Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour, 8 p.m., June 16
• Strawberry Moon Festival, 1 to 8:15 p.m., June 17
• Michael Franti & Spearhead: Big Big Love Tour, 6 p.m., June 21
• My Morning Jacket, 6 p.m., June 26
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour, 7 p.m., June 28
• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Process, noon to 4 p.m., July 1
• Jeremy Dutcher. 7 p.m. July 7
• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Action, noon to 4 p.m., July 8
• Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour, 8 p.m. July 8
• Third Coast Percussion, 4 p.m. July 9
• Art Camp 2023: Week 1, July 10 to July 14
• Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth Tour 2023, 6 p.m. July 11
• L’oiseau: Guided Walking-Concert along the Niagara Gorge, 7 p.m. July 13
• Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m., July 14
• Artpark Fairy House Festival 2023, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 15
• Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7 p.m. July 16
• Art Camp 2023: Week 2, July 17 to July 21
• CS4: Philip Glass String Quartets, 7 p.m. July 20
• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Surprise, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 22
• Larkin Poe with the Allman Betts Band, 6:30 p.m., July 27
• Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Comic Book Characters, noon to 4 p.m., July 29
• Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” by La Fura Dels Baus, 8 p.m., July 29
• Orville Peck: Bronco Tour, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 1
• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 8 p.m. Aug. 5
• Jason Bacon Quintet, 4 p.m. Aug. 6
• Richard Marx with Yacht Rock Revue, 7 p.m. Aug. 10
• Lux: Vivaldi Redefined, The Four Seasons, 4 p.m. Aug. 13
• Parker McCollum: Summer Tour 2023, 7:30 p.m. Aug 17
• Whiskey Myers, 6 p.m. Aug. 20
• Artpark Cirque Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 27
• Exit: Cirque Inextremiste, 8 p.m. Aug. 27
• Pixies and Modest Mouse, with special guest Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28
• Alvvays and Alex G, 7 p.m., Sept. 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.