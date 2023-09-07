An opening reception for a new exhibit at the Carnegie Art Center takes place 6 to 8 p.m. today.
“Conduits of Light and Form: New and Recent Works by Lawrence Kinney and Ginny O’Brien” is on display through Sept. 30. An artists talk will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 16.
Both Kinney and O’Brien are intrigued with the dynamics of how color, shape, and form interact in the art they each make. Working with these elements both artists create work expressing individuality through the methods, materials, and processes they employ.
Lawrence is interested in how color, shape, and translucent light unify to imply a sense of space, if not movement, through it. He combines solid planes of metal, translucent colored acrylic panels, and painted surfaces to depict a view of the world that can be broken down into basic shapes that present shifting color and light depending on objects surrounding them. His sculptures, made of fabricated and found objects, hint at architecture, organic or geometric forms.
Ginny makes mixed media paintings using cloth digitally printed with images of her original art. She isolates and cuts away selected motifs from the cloth to use as collage material for painted canvases, a process that opens up negative space and allows for new compositions and paint color options. Additionally, Ginny adheres her silk cloth paintings to adhesive coated canvases and hand shapes the cloth to create three-dimensional surfaces that emphasize alternating light and shadow effects.
Viewers are invited to interpret the interplay between each artists’ works installed in a well-lit and expansive gallery space, using one’s own unique vision in imaginative ways.
The Carnegie Art Center is located at 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. For more information, visit info@carnegieartcenter.org.
