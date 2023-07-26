The Aquarium of Niagara will be hosting a series of free outdoor concerts at its new welcome plaza.
Concert on the Commons will feature local artists and groups performing in a family-friendly atmosphere. July’s concert, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, features MATR Music Experience with special guests Reba Baldwin and Style Entertainment Group. The event will also feature four food trucks located just on the other side of the aquarium’s outdoor seal exhibit.
Completed in June 2022, Whirlpool Commons enhances community access to the outdoors, encourages engagement with the Aquarium’s mission and conservation efforts, and is the setting for educators to deliver year-round educational programming that promotes healthy and sustainable living. Programs like Concert on the Commons directly represent the Aquarium’s efforts to execute its strategic goals to build community locally and regionally, become a quality-of-life resource for our neighbors, and create a more welcoming environment for all.
