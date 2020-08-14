Aquarium penguins' genders, names announced

The newest members of the Aquarium of Niagara’s Humboldt penguin colony are a male named “Smitty” and a female named “Jules.”
The chicks hatched in April and were the first penguin chicks to hatch at the aquarium since 2004. They are the offspring of “PJ, Jr.” and “Blanca” who came to the Aquarium in 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle as part of Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan for the vulnerable Humboldt penguin species. Through the program, the aquarium works with other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums to match genetically strong penguins and ensure a thriving, sustainable penguin population under human care.
The reinstatement of the aquarium’s Humboldt penguin breeding program was made possible by the $3.6 million renovation of its penguin exhibit, Penguin Coast, in 2018. Two of the aquarium's donors who were involved with making substantial gifts toward Penguin Coast were afforded the opportunity to name the chicks.
Since Humboldt penguin sexes can only be determined by a blood test, the chicks were informally named Alpha and Beta during the first few months of their lives. The aquarium acquired blood samples of the penguin chicks earlier this summer which revealed that they are male and female.
The chicks are now on public display in the Penguin Coast exhibit.
The aquarium is open daily at 9 a.m. year around, except for Christmas and Thanksgiving. For more information about the Aquarium of Niagara visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.