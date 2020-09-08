The Aquarium of Niagara is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the attraction offering special family friendly incentives on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Throughout the month of September, anyone who wears their school's uniform, t-shirt, or jersey will receive a special gift on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Families can also participate in a scavenger hunt while at the aquarium.
Throughout the fall, the aquarium will slowly reintroduce in-person experiences and programming with COVID-19 related modifications in place to ensure the safety of the animals, visitors, and staff, officials said.
Beginning Saturday, the aquarium will resume its daily penguin and seal interaction programs allowing guests to experience close-up encounters with aquarium animals. Participants will be required to wear masks, be from the same household/party, and maintain 6 feet of distance from aquarium staff. There will be no hands-on interaction with the animals.
The aquarium is also offering its “Animal Tales” story time and ambassador animal meet-and-greet both in person and virtually on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.