The Aquarium of Niagara is stretching its annual SEAster event out over two weeks with extended hours. From Saturday through April 11, the Aquarium will stay open an extra hour and close at 6 p.m. to accommodate an increased demand in visitation.
Throughout the two weeks, guests are invited to participate in the SEAster egg scavenger hunt and try and find all of the eggs that are hidden inside exhibits. Everyone who participates will be entered into a raffle to win one of three Easter-themed gift baskets.
Tickets for the aquarium are $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors (60+) and $14.95 for children 12 and under.
