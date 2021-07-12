Aquarium unveils newest exhibit

The Aquarium of Niagara's Shark & Sting Ray Bay exhibit

 JamesNeiss.com JamesNeiss.com----

The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the Western New York community with discounted admission on 716 Day on Friday.

Guests who visit on 716 Day will receive $7.16 off admission and enjoy crafts, educational activities, live music, discounts in the gift shop, and more. All memberships will be $10 off. Tickets will be $12.79 for adults, $10.79 seniors (60+) and $7.79 for children 12 and under.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit to avoid a wait. Use promo code 716DAY when booking tickets online.

Special programming includes:

• Arts & crafts: 10 am - 9 pm (while supplies last)

• Sea lion shows: 11 am, 1 pm, 3:30 pm, 6 pm

• Educational presentations: 3:30 - 6 pm

• Mother Cluckers Food Truck: 3:30 - 9 pm

• Live music (Dos Amigos Band): 6 - 9 pm

The Aquarium of Niagara is located at 701 Whirlpool St.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you