The Aquarium of Niagara is hosting a weekend celebration as its youngest penguins are turning one.
Events are taking place both Saturday and Sunday at the aquarium at 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls.
The aquarium’s juvenile penguins, Smitty and Jules, were the first penguin chicks to hatch at the aquarium in more than 14 years.
Their hatching was made possible by the $3.6 million renovation of Penguin Coast in 2018.
The exhibit upgrade helped the aquarium to earn accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and enabled the aquarium to participate in the Species Survival Plan for the Humboldt penguins. Humboldt penguins are deemed “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Through the Species Survival Plan, the Aquarium works with other accredited zoos and aquariums to breed Humboldt penguins, preserving genetic diversity, and ensuring species survival should wild populations go extinct.
Weekend activities include:
• A penguin ice sculpture created and donated by students at NCCC’s Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
• Educator demonstrations
• Live-streamed penguin encounters
• Penguin “biofacts” (feathers, eggs, bones, etc.)
• Themed promotional items for sale in the gift shop with a portion of proceeds going to the Punta San Juan program for Humboldt penguins
Due to COVID-19 related capacity restrictions, guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit.
Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under and $17.95 for those 60 and older.
