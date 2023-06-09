Buffalo’s Allentown Art Festival returns for its 66th annual show 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nearly 300 artists and craftsmen and craftswomen will display and sell their wares in the historic Allentown neighborhood.
This year’s festival brings features including displays and demonstrations from the Corning Glass Museum, the CEPA Gallery’s photo lab, a children’s art station from the Burchfield Penney Art Center and displays from emerging artists sponsored by the Hunt Gallery and the Allentown Art Festival.
Food and music offerings are also expanded with the addition of food trucks, new concessionaires to supplement perennial favorites, a new music tent and a welcoming tent for the Visit Buffalo Niagara organization.
Formerly named the Allentown Village Society and formed in 1958, the Allentown Art Festival is a non-profit all-volunteer organization fostering participation and support of local artists and cultural institutions as well as offering prize awards, art scholarships, projects and neighborhood art classes.
