The Celebrating David Bowie tour arrives in Buffalo for a performance at The Town Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show is the brainchild of Scrote (Angelo Bundini) and it includes an all-star cast of musicians along with some notable session players. Scrote is presenting the tour with famed music executive Miles Copeland.
“I started it in 2016 shortly after Bowie passed away and it was going to be a one-off show,” Scrote noted during a phone interview last week. “The night Bowie passed away I was performing with Tim Lefebvre, the bass player from (Bowie’s final album) “Blackstar.” The drummer from the album was there too and when we were on break we discussed putting something together because it had hit so close to home.”
Scrote reached back out to Tim and Bowie’s friend Gary Oldman to gauge interest in the tribute show, and they agreed, which sent the wheels in motion for a show in Los Angeles. Soon after the show was scheduled there were inquiries from around the world. After a second show in San Francisco, Scrote checked in with Bowie’s estate and after they gave their go-ahead, Scrote took the show on the road in 2017.
“We were doing four-hour shows, but then we trimmed it down to two hours and were planning on touring in 2018 but one of the major players had a health problem, then we planned to go out in 2020 and the pandemic hit.”
The show features an all-star cast which includes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren, former King Crimson guitarist and vocalist Adrian Belew, who also worked closely with Bowie, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon and singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines.
Unlike some tribute shows with all-start ensembles, which feature the artists performing some of their own songs, the Celebrating David Bowie tour only features songs from Bowie’s catalogue.
“With the size of Bowie’s catalogue it’s tough enough to cram in all of the material. This show is also designed for Bowie fans, not for fans of the individual performers.”
“I even curated the house music, it’s all David Bowie. I wanted to create a headspace and energy, which is also why we have the Bowie silhouette behind us on the stage.”
The concert will feature selections from Bowie’s entire career, including popular songs like “Changes,” “Let’s Dance” and “Space Oddity” along with deeper cuts, including “Pretty Pink Rose” a song that appeared on Adrian Belew’s “Young Lions” album.
Rundgren, Belew, Langdon and Gaines take turns handling lead vocals as the lineup rotates throughout the performance.
“I turned down some big names because I worried they were more interested in promoting their own stuff, or just looking for work. This ensemble is a busy group, but they all respect the music.”
The rhythm section features longtime Sugarland touring drummer Travis McNabb and bassist Angeline Saris, who hold everything together with precision. Scrote, Travis, Angeline and multi-instrumentalist Ron Dziubla are the only constants onstage throughout the performance.
“They bring a lot to the table. Angeline does some great things with her pedal board, and Travis brings in his own ideas, and Ron can handle a lot as well. They bring a wow factor, and I have been a Bowie fan forever. I want to honor his music at the highest level.”
Tickets for the performance start at $49.50 and are available at The Town Ballroom box office or their website townballroom.com.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
