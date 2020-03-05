A welcome return for the Art of Beer

Each year, on the first Friday in March, when the promise of spring is in the air, something extraordinary happens in Niagara Falls. People from all walks of life come together to share their talents and to nurture community at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. They invite friends and travelers to share in a evening of hospitality and good cheer. They celebrate a victory over blight, they celebrate the history and the future of Niagara Falls, and they celebrate the Art of Beer.
This year's 14th annual Art of Beer is taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the NACC, located in the former high school at 1201 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls.
The event will feature more than 70 beverage stations from 31 different local brew houses, wineries and distilleries, 12 restaurants, and dozens of artists, dancers and musicians. Tickets are $40 in advance $45 at the door.
It takes many people to pull this event together, from brewers, chefs, musicians, artists, accountants, plumbers, photographers, administrators and advocates. There are hundreds of volunteers sharing their talents and skills to benefit the community.
This year, there will be three stages in different areas of the building, each with live music, a crew of roaming models in wearable art dresses by Mary Grace Ohrum, live art and brewing demos, multiple prize wheels sponsored by community groups such as the Lions Club, LIVE NF, Games Etc. Women’s Volleyball League and even YELP. Prizes have also been donated by Niagara Honeymoon Sweets, The Starry Night Café and Rainbow Air Helicopter.
Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, beverages and food samples, live music, and entertainment. But they also include something more — a chance to contribute to the mission of the NACC, to protect the landmark building, preserve cultural heritage and promote arts and cultural experiences. The proceeds go to helping keep the cultural center open everyday, year round.
Advance tickets can be purchased in Niagara Falls at the NACC office, the Red Coach Inn, the Marketside Restaurant in the City Market; The Craft Kitchen & Bar on Third Street. In Lewiston, tickets can be purchased at the Brickyard Brewery. In Tonawanda tickets can be purchased at Niagara Tradition Home Brew.
