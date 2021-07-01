A unique season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park 

Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s main stage summer season is back with two unique free productions this year.
Venture into Delaware Park for "A Midsummer Night's Walk," where the mischievous Puck will take you on a walking tour to experience a one-of-a-kind performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" directed by Kyle Loconti. During this 45-minute journey, our beloved Delaware Park will be transformed into Oberon and Titania's Athenian Forest where you will view selected scenes from this beloved Shakespearean comedy. You’ll be chasing after Athenian lovers, watching Mechanical’s scramble to rehearse, and falling in love with Shakespeare's work in a brand-new way. This production takes place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 12. Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30. Reservations are required.
Next up Saul Elkin directs our touring production, "Shakespeare & Love" coming to a park or venue near you, starting July 9. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 21. It features four Shakespearean lovers exploring the triumphs, trials and tribulations of what it means to love. From the star-crossed love in "Romeo & Juliet," to love's darker shadows in "Richard III," to the humorous mistaken identity of love in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare's vast collection of works remind us that love is a language that takes a lifetime to learn. Many shows are already sold out, please visit our website for a complete list of performance locations. Reservations are required.
All performances are free, although donations are greatly appreciated. For more information including show dates, time's locations and how to reserve your spot, visit www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org.
