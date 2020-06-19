A songwriter on shutdown

Carol Ralicki has some things to say about COVID-19 and the shutdown, and what's more she's put it to verse.
"He wants it to be, she wants it to be, they want it to be, the way it used to be," sang Ralicki and her husband, John, in a recent music video they put together called "I Want It To Be (The Way It Used To Be)."
"In the land of the free," crooned the couple from their lakeside home in Olcott. "I want my liberty."
The Ralicki's were loathe to talk about politics but they were willing to talk about being musicians and where Carol, in particular, found her muse.
"I had a lot of feelings when I wrote that," she said. "I just went crazy!" I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm losing everything!'"
The TV didn't help, Ralicki said. In come the concert cancellations. Would this be a summer without music?
"We'll have to make our own music," she said. "We'll have to have it in our yard, six feet apart. We'll have to make our own music."
Still, it's not the same. Rather than making the rounds to all the open mics the two can get to, even going to nursing homes to cheer up the residents, they are stuck quite firmly at home. Carol said, she lets her feelings inspire her lyrics, whether its happy, sad, or in this case, just tired of everything. Before this happened, people were requesting them and their music, asking show hosts to let them stay on for one more song.
People who've heard this song, say she's got it right on.
"They just start singing it," Ralicki said. "They say, 'You got that right, Carol! I want it to be the way it used to be, not like it is now.' Now, it's just so stifling."
"I'm an old hippie," she laughed. "I don't want nobody telling me what to do. Ask my husband, he doesn't even tell me what to do. ... I go with the flow, I go with what people want to hear."
The most important thing right now, according to Ralicki, is the music.
"People need the music," she said. "What else do they have? Everything else has been taken away, so we need the music. That's just the way I look at it."
Find "I Want It To Be (The Way It Used To Be)" on YouTube.
