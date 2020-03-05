A lengthy menu

James Neiss/staff photographerPower City Eatery's pastrami chili with house-made rye bread was offered to guests at a previous Art of Beer. This year's 14th annual event is Friday.

Here's the food and beverage lineup for Friday's Art of Beer event at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls:

   

BEVERAGE TASTING MENU

5 and 20 Brewery: Grape Lakes

12 Gates: Dirty Dangles IPA and Plum Sour

42 North: Belgium Dubbel and Scotch Ale

Big Ditch: Chocolate Cream and Pina Colada IPA

Black Willow: Classic Diamond, Black Widow Berry, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon

and Treeology White

Blackbird: Niagara Ruby and Xtra Dry

Boston Brewery: TBD

Brickyard Brewing Co: TBD

CBW: That IPA

CBW: Whale

Consumers Beverages: Beers of the World

David's Teas: Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait, Forever Nuts, Pomegrateful and Vanilla Cappuccino

East Aurora Brewery: Golden Corn Cream Ale, Loganberry Hard Cider and Apple Hard Cider

EBC: Blackberry Kolsch and Ski BumEli Fish: Champagne Guapi: White

Flying Bison: Buffalust IPA and Holy Cannoli

Four Mile Brewing: Man on the Moon IPA and Raspberry Wheat

HAMBURG: Louie IPA and OMS

Hydraulic Hearth : Ein Bier Bitte Hefeweizen and IPA

K2: Jalapeno Cream Ale

Long Trail : Vermont IPA

Mackjac: Black Current and Emprie Red

Niagara Craft Spirits: 1808 Gold Bourbon Whiskey, Sinferno Gin, 1808 Silver Moonshine, Lemoncello, Krupnik, Vodka

NYBP : Destination IPA and Lockport Lager

One-Eyed Cat: Worth The Squeeze - New England IPA and XXX - Chocolate Oatmeal Milk Stout

Otter Creek: Free Flow

Pan American Grill & Brewery / Pearl Street: TBD

Pressure Drop: Faded Claus and You Gots to Chill

Resurgence: Fruited Sour and Ice Boom Bock

Southern Tier: Unfiltered Apple Cider and Cherry Crush

Thin Man: TBD

Valhalla Meadery: Freyja’s Passion, Odin’s Nectar and Valkyrie’s Lure

Victorianbourg Wine Estate: Traminette Special Selection, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pechette, Toriamour, Tropi, Uvalina Blanc, Uvalina, Chocolate Ecstasy, Chocolate Obsession, Chocolate Flirtation

West Shore: West Shore Oatmeal Stout and Rust Belt IPA

Woodcock Brothers: Sweet Haze IPA

    

CULINARY OFFERINGS

Brickyard Pub & Barbecue: Pulled Pork Sliders with fresh slaw

Hard Rock Café: Twisted Mac and Cheese

Parkway Prime: Seafood Pasta and Chocolate Porter Mousse

773 North: Beef on Weck Soup (* Award Winner at Soup Fest)

Bella Vista: Tender Beef Sliders, w White Cheddar and Bacon Jam

The Starry Night Café: Savory Bread Pudding with Bacon and Onion

Anchor Bar: Anchor Bar Signature Buffalo Wing Dip with tortilla chips

PowerCity Eatery : Beer Cheese Soup & Sourdough

Red Coach Inn: Mediterranean Plate with Homemade Bruschetta, Olive Tapenade and Hummus with Baguette Slices 

Rise Up Breads & Bakery: Red Wine Double Chocolate Cake, Cinnamon Rolls, Pretzel Sticks,

Pistachio Bread & Cookies

DoubleTree : Chocolate Chip Cookies

Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets: Handmade Gourmet chocolates

Frankie’s Donuts & Pizza: Artisan Donuts

The Craft Kitchen : Wicked Dark Brownies

