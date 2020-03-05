Here's the food and beverage lineup for Friday's Art of Beer event at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls:
BEVERAGE TASTING MENU
5 and 20 Brewery: Grape Lakes
12 Gates: Dirty Dangles IPA and Plum Sour
42 North: Belgium Dubbel and Scotch Ale
Big Ditch: Chocolate Cream and Pina Colada IPA
Black Willow: Classic Diamond, Black Widow Berry, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon
and Treeology White
Blackbird: Niagara Ruby and Xtra Dry
Boston Brewery: TBD
Brickyard Brewing Co: TBD
CBW: That IPA
CBW: Whale
Consumers Beverages: Beers of the World
David's Teas: Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait, Forever Nuts, Pomegrateful and Vanilla Cappuccino
East Aurora Brewery: Golden Corn Cream Ale, Loganberry Hard Cider and Apple Hard Cider
EBC: Blackberry Kolsch and Ski BumEli Fish: Champagne Guapi: White
Flying Bison: Buffalust IPA and Holy Cannoli
Four Mile Brewing: Man on the Moon IPA and Raspberry Wheat
HAMBURG: Louie IPA and OMS
Hydraulic Hearth : Ein Bier Bitte Hefeweizen and IPA
K2: Jalapeno Cream Ale
Long Trail : Vermont IPA
Mackjac: Black Current and Emprie Red
Niagara Craft Spirits: 1808 Gold Bourbon Whiskey, Sinferno Gin, 1808 Silver Moonshine, Lemoncello, Krupnik, Vodka
NYBP : Destination IPA and Lockport Lager
One-Eyed Cat: Worth The Squeeze - New England IPA and XXX - Chocolate Oatmeal Milk Stout
Otter Creek: Free Flow
Pan American Grill & Brewery / Pearl Street: TBD
Pressure Drop: Faded Claus and You Gots to Chill
Resurgence: Fruited Sour and Ice Boom Bock
Southern Tier: Unfiltered Apple Cider and Cherry Crush
Thin Man: TBD
Valhalla Meadery: Freyja’s Passion, Odin’s Nectar and Valkyrie’s Lure
Victorianbourg Wine Estate: Traminette Special Selection, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pechette, Toriamour, Tropi, Uvalina Blanc, Uvalina, Chocolate Ecstasy, Chocolate Obsession, Chocolate Flirtation
West Shore: West Shore Oatmeal Stout and Rust Belt IPA
Woodcock Brothers: Sweet Haze IPA
CULINARY OFFERINGS
Brickyard Pub & Barbecue: Pulled Pork Sliders with fresh slaw
Hard Rock Café: Twisted Mac and Cheese
Parkway Prime: Seafood Pasta and Chocolate Porter Mousse
773 North: Beef on Weck Soup (* Award Winner at Soup Fest)
Bella Vista: Tender Beef Sliders, w White Cheddar and Bacon Jam
The Starry Night Café: Savory Bread Pudding with Bacon and Onion
Anchor Bar: Anchor Bar Signature Buffalo Wing Dip with tortilla chips
PowerCity Eatery : Beer Cheese Soup & Sourdough
Red Coach Inn: Mediterranean Plate with Homemade Bruschetta, Olive Tapenade and Hummus with Baguette Slices
Rise Up Breads & Bakery: Red Wine Double Chocolate Cake, Cinnamon Rolls, Pretzel Sticks,
Pistachio Bread & Cookies
DoubleTree : Chocolate Chip Cookies
Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets: Handmade Gourmet chocolates
Frankie’s Donuts & Pizza: Artisan Donuts
The Craft Kitchen : Wicked Dark Brownies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.