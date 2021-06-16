A busy summer for Lewiston Council on the Arts

Here's a look at the events on tap for 2021 being presented by the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
"We are very proud to celebrate 53 years of art in Lewiston," said Irene Rykaszewski, executive director, "The Art Council has been an important part of the transformation of Lewiston from a sleepy quiet village to a vibrant livable community and cultural destination. Our programs have served as a model to other communities, of what is possible when we invest in the arts. The dividends are community where people want to live, work and congregate."
The schedule:
• Summer of '69 Pre-Party — 6 p.m. July 8, Lewiston Stone House, 755 Center St., Lewiston. $5 admission benefits Lewiston Council on the Arts.
• Summer of ’69 — 6 p.m. July 9, Academy Park (9th and Center streets). Free event. Where were you in the summer of 1969? Tune in, turn on and reunite at the grooviest summer happening of the year. Most of Lewiston’s 1960s rock musicians have moved on, but for one night only they will reunite at Academy Park for an evening of favorites from the '60s, '70s and '80s. Featuring the Lewiston All Stars, Loved Ones, the County Orphanage, the Invaders and special guest, Grammy Award winner Gary Baker. For the finale, all players will take the stage for a classic jam. Far out man! Can you feel the love?
• Bug Fest — 1 to 3:45 p.m. July 10, Seneca ("Bug") Park, 305 S. 8th St., Lewiston. Free. Lewiston Council on the Arts teams up with the Lewiston public Library to present an afternoon of insect-related activities and demonstrations! Enjoy watching a Chainsaw Chix carve a bookworm bench out of a hunk of wood! Listen to a storytelling performance by Karima Amin, a butterfly release and lots of bug themed games and surprises. Pre-registration is required, call the Lewiston Public Library at 754-4720 for free ticket information.
• Blue Mondays — 7 to 9 p.m. at Academy Park. Free. Now in it's 26th year, Blue Monday is considered by many to be one of the best blues venues in WNY. Blue Mondays attract a faithful following of blues lovers from all over. This year's schedule:
- July 12: Maria Aurigema
-July 19: Bittersweet Rose
-July 26: Hanna & the Blue Hearts
-Aug. 2: Joseph Michael Mahfoud Band
-Aug. 9: Jeremy Keyes Band
-Aug. 16: Jony James
• Chalk YOUR Walk Competition — The Chalk Walk Competition is going virtual! Now open to Everyone in New York, people of all ages are encouraged to grab some chalk and start drawing a mural in a location of your choice. This year's theme is "Imagine, Explore & Create". There will be prizes for Best of Show, People's Choice and Honorable Mention (for artists 10 years of age and under). For more info: www.artcouncil.org or call (716) 754-0166
• Lewiston Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15. along Center Street. Free. Lewiston’s signature event features work by exceptional artists and fine crafters. Meet the Artists one-on-one and enjoy more than 20,000 original works of art - including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, mixed media and photography. Don’t miss College Alley featuring student artwork and make your own art at the Make & Take Workshops sponsored by the Lewiston Public Library.
• Iroquois Market at the Art Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Free. The Hennepin Park Gazebo will be transformed into an Iroquois Market that brings to life the rich history of Native American heritage featuring traditional and contemporary culture expressed through art, music, drumming, children's activities and dance.
• Marble Orchard Ghost Walks — 7 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 18 through Oct. 30 at 476 Center St., Lewiston. $15 Adults, $12 LCA Members, $6 Under 12. Take a walk on the dark side to explore the grim and ghastly deeds of Lewiston’s best... and worst. Hear local ghost stories, myths, tales of tragedy, crime, murder and mystery. Secret and sinister, these events occurred a very long time ago, but the ghosts still haunt Lewiston! Step back in time with this historical and educational tour as our offbeat, theatrical guides take you through the historic section of the Village and into the Cemetery. Whether you’re out to have some fun, or to learn some history, Lewiston’s Marble Orchard Ghost Walks show off the unique personality of Lewiston’s rough-and-tumble frontier past as well as it’s glorious present. Rain or shine. Bring a flashlight. It gets dark early in the cemetery!
• A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald — 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at BBC, 436 Center St. $5 per person, free for LCA members. Tom Asklar, local artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast, will host a tribute to the American Great Lakes freighter that sank during a storm on Lake Superior with the loss of the whole crew. The evening includes a multi media presentation of the history, time line and theories of it's destruction, music and great food!
