Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops Friendly Markets celebrates its 40th birthday when it returns to downtown Buffalo on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The nation’s largest two-day food festival features culinary delights from 37 restaurants and food trucks, four New York state wineries, live music and more along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
Ten restaurants are participating in their first Taste, including A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen, Anchi A La Carte, Avenue29Foods, Days Park Tavern, Genevieve’s Cheesecakes, Golden Hour Treats, Kith & Kin Gluten Free Bakeshop & Bistro, La Casa De Sabores, Milk and Tea, and New Jewel of India. New this year, the festival guide will feature a key designating which menu items are gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian at all 37 participating restaurants and food trucks.
Here’s a taste of some of the experiences to check out this year:
• In partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, each participating restaurant will again offer a “Healthy Option” menu item that is lower in fat and sodium. The Independent Health Foundation tent in Niagara Square is the only place to pick up a free tray to help you carry all your delicious food and drinks, while supplies last. Right next door, Independent Health is bringing, “Healthy to You” with a summer sweepstakes, free giveaways and a variety of ways you can stay active and have fun this summer, including bike demonstrations from Reddy Bikeshare.
• Genesee Brewing Co., the world’s 32nd favorite beer, will be served at the festival. Enjoy all the favorite nostalgic Genny brands and Ruby Red Kolsch and Brewhouse IPA — ice cold and on tap plus other summer favorites from Seagram’s, White Claw and Four Mile Brewing.
• Sad Boys Brewing, a new brewery in Buffalo, will be serving up tasty craft beer.
• Stop into Niagara Square and relax in the new lounge. Enjoy a Taste of Buffalo Birthday Bellini, Prosecco cocktails, Resurgence brews on tap and signature slushies from Tipsy Trailer, while you listen to live music.
• The Culinary Stage in the New Era Cap parking lot, sponsored by Buffalo Spree and Artisan Kitchens and Baths, is packed with demonstrations both days starting at noon. Featuring summertime recipes from Tops prepared by Chef Darian Bryan and on Saturday, joined by Mercedes Wilson with Sadie’s Relish and Making Porchetta at Home with Michael Parkot of Always Something Farm presented by the New York Pork Producers. Enter the “Cook with Spree” contest to become a sous chef and assist Chef Skylar Pratt as she prepares chevre and seasonal fruit dessert pizza. Lean into the mocktail movement and learn how to make a zero-proof charred pineapple and jalapeño mockarita with Bri from Breezy Burrito Bar. Watch the talented and hilarious Moe Badger, his wife who cooks and his mom that doesn’t, make a chicken and tomato pasta with Bertolli’s New Rustic Cut Pasta Sauce. Be sure to get a seat and enjoy a taste of the finished chef dishes and a free Buffalo Spree magazine.
“For 40 years, the Taste has been bringing the community together to celebrate our diverse foods and the city we love,” said 2023 Chair Elizabeth Mamot. “This year is no exception as the menu includes a variety of Buffalo’s food favorites coupled with an eclectic mix of international, gluten free and vegetarian offerings, and of course, birthday cake! This is Western New York’s official invite to join us for plenty of 40th birthday fun.”
The Taste officially kicks off its 40th birthday on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tops Markets Stage, located on Delaware Avenue in Niagara Square with an ‘80s dance party, giveaways and free birthday cake compliments of Tops Markets Bakery, while it lasts. Join the “Happy Birthday” singalong with the Singing Cops and local ‘80s band Invisible Touch. Meet Paisano, the mascot from Chef’s restaurant as the Taste honors this Italian staple as one of the event’s founding restaurants.
As a longtime supporter of FeedMore WNY, the Taste is encouraging festivalgoers to help celebrate its milestone by giving the gift of food to neighbors in need. Each restaurant and winery will feature signage with a QR code to scan and donate. FeedMore will also have its Farm Market truck on site Saturday on Delaware at Mohawk where you can learn about their fresh produce offerings along with other educational information about the organization.
Admission to the Taste is free. Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at three festival ticket tents. Visit tasteofbuffalo.com for information on the event.
