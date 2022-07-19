TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Niagara Town Board did what was expected Tuesday night, giving unanimous approval to the site plan for a $550 million Amazon distribution center at 8995 Lockport Road, near Niagara Falls International Airport.
The vote came after one last round of public comment on the project. It was hailed by government and business leaders, bitterly criticized by residents whose homes will be nearby and characterized by town leaders as essential to the community’s survival.
“For those of you who are against the project, I doesn’t matter what we say,” town Supervisor Lee Wallace said after the vote. “But we have to make decisions based on what we think is best for the entire community.”
Wallace then told residents gathered for the meeting at the town hall that “the Town of Niagara doesn’t raise enough money from property taxes to pay for what we need to pay.” The supervisor said that in recent years the town has been balancing its annual budget by borrowing money from its fund balance, a so-called “rainy day” account.
He called that practice “unsustainable.”
“If we didn’t develop (the Amazon project) we’d get $24,000 (a year in property taxes) from that land,”Wallace said. “Amazon will pay between $800,000 to $1 million (in property taxes). We can’t raise that kind of money anywhere else.”
Wallace said he and Town Board Member Richard Sirianni were also involved in ongoing negotiations with Amazon for a host community agreement that could provide additional funding to the town.
Those comments did not sway Robert Taylor, a 27-year resident of the town with a home on Packard Road near the project site.
“All of you sitting up here don’t have any regard for the people on Packard Road,” Taylor said as he stood in front of the town board members. “You’re forcing me to sell my home and pack up my life. Thank you for forcing me to sell my home and move to a town that listens to their residents.”
The board acted after being advised that, with recommendations by both the town and Niagara County planning boards and the approval of zoning code variances by the town Zoning Board of Appeals, there were no remaining hurdles for the 3 million square foot, five-story distribution facility, set on 216 acres of state-declared “shovel ready” land, to clear.
John Bancroft, a partner and co-founder of JB2 Partners, the project developer, said, after the vote, that there were still “some issues” to address with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. JB2 has requested a package of tax breaks from NCIDA that would total more than $123 million over the next 15 years.
Bancroft indicated that once those matters are resolved, work on the project could begin “very quickly.” He declined to speculate on when the project would break ground, but town officials said that could take place by late fall of this year.
The project will take 24 months to complete, according to Bancroft.
Sirianni said he “lost sleep” worrying about the concerns of Packard Road residents. But Board Member Samuel Gatto said, “We’re trying to do our best. We think we’re doing that on Amazon.”
The project has been staunchly opposed by a group of town residents who live in close proximity to the site of the proposed warehouse. Their objections have centered largely on the amount of traffic, first from construction vehicles, and ultimately from tractor-trailers, that the distribution center will create.
Amazon has described the project as a “fulfillment center,” where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer’s website, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers. Delivery centers are where Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
In its application for the project, Amazon projected that up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs would be created with opening of the warehouse facility. The site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
In response to the concerns of the nearby residents, Amazon modified its original project application to create a plan that calls for four driveways on the warehouse property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. Traffic mitigation measures would include the use of Packard Road for inbound trucks only, while outbound trucks would be directed to use Lockport Road.
Amazon has also proposed the widening of nearby roadways and the extensive use of dedicated left and right turning lanes.
Representatives of the giant online retailer have said that the New York State Department of Transportation has given preliminary approval of its proposed traffic mitigation measures.
