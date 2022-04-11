UNWANTED PERSON: At about 6 20 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 1500 block of PineAvenue for an unwanted person. Officers arrived to find Alphonso Moody, 51, no permanent address, sleeping against the door of the business. Officers asked Moody to leave. He stated he was dying and did not feel well. Police and ambulance personnel tried to help Moody but he became profane and resistant. Moody was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct/obscene language/gestures. He was released on an appearance ticket.
THEFT OF SERVICES: At 5:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of a robbery at 4th Street and Ferry Avenue. A Buffalo cab driver at that location reported he had given a male and female a ride from 10th Ave. and Donovan Drive in Buffalo and, when he tried to college a $55 fare, they ran away. The investigation is continuing.
DWI: At about 10:50 p.m. Friday, police on patrol at Pine Avenue and 9th Street observed a vehicle driving without headlights and with an unreadable license plate. After executing a traffic stop, officers observed the driver, Kevin Davis, 43, of 417 72nd St. According to a police report, Davis was generally uncooperative, shouting obscenities and epithets and refusing all tests. Davis was charged with Aggravated Harassment/employee by an inmate, thanks to his alleged behavior at the police station; refusal to take a breath test; equipment violation, no adequate lights, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, circumventing an ignition interlock/operating without a device; DWAI combined drugs/alcohol and DWI previous conviction within 10 years.
CHASE: North Tonawanda Police and K9 were helping with saturation patrols at 1:41 a.m. Saturday when a northbound vehicle allegedly ran a stop sign at 16th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Rather than stopping, the driver, later identified as Michael Anthony Lorraine, 34, of 136 Holy Oak Apt. 6, Rochester, drove away, at speed. The chase ended in Gill Creek Park. Police charged Lorraine with a one-way violation, criminal mischief 2nd; failure to stop at a stop sign; reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, greater than 3 suspensions.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a resident of the 1900 block of Niagara Street reported someone broke a window on her residence.
PETIT LARCENY: At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, police investigated the theft of candy from a convenience store in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue. A store clerk provided a description of the suspect. Officers investigating the sound of gunfire at 19th and Ashland observed Shaquanna Ann Jones, 28, of 2251 Independence Avennue outside a vehicle. No merchandise was recovered, but Jones was taken into custody and transported back to the scene of the alleged shoplifting where she was identified by the clerk and charge with petit larceny
