Niagara Democrats seek candidates for Falls city council
- announces date for interviews to fill upcoming vacant Niagara Falls City Council seat. From 10 to 12 p.m. Saturday May 7th, Niagara County Democratic Committee will be hosting interviews for those interested in running for the upcoming vacant Niagara Falls City Council seat in November. The even, at the Cristoforo Columbo Society, 2223 Pine Ave. is open to any city resident who is a registered Democrat. There is no petition process, and the candidate selected by the Committee will immediately be the person representing the Democratic Party on the ballot for the upcoming election this November. The winner of this special election will fill the remainder of Councilman John Spanbauer's term which runs through the end of 2023. "The candidate that we are looking for ideally is someone that is prepared to run for a full-term next year as well" County Chairman Chris Borgatti said. "We expect our interview process and candidate to be selected by the time Spanbauer's resignation is official on May 25th." Interested candidates must schedule their interview ahead of time by contacting the Niagara County Democratic Secretary at secretary.niagaradems@gmail.com.
