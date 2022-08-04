Niagara County residents got a chance this week to weigh in on Amazon’s request for tax breaks to support construction of a new distribution facility in the Town of Niagara.
Representatives of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency heard from supporters and opponents of the project incentives during a public hearing Wednesday at the Niagara town hall.
Amazon is planning to build a 3-million-square-foot facility that company officials say would employ 1,000 people, 950 of whom would be warehouse and logistics workers with an average wage of $15 per hour.
Company officials requested $123 million in tax incentives over the first 15 years of the facility’s life, which includes $94 million in property tax abatement, $26 million in sales tax breaks, and $3.55 million in mortgage recording tax exemption. Amazon would make in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling $49 million during the first 15 years, and the tab would increase to $9.5 million a year after that.
Michael Casale, commissioner of the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, argued in favor of giving Amazon tax breaks for the facility, saying the project represents one of the company’s largest and most sophisticated facilities and that the employees would get a variety of benefits. The combined annual pay of 1,000 employees, $35 million, is a conservative estimate, he said. Constructing the facility would keep hundreds of construction workers on the job for more than two years, he added.
“It’s important to note that provides jobs and opportunities to those that don’t process specific work skills,” Casale said. “Those new to the workforce will have the opportunity to learn new skills on the job, skills that will be transferable for advancement.”
Matthew Hubacher, the research manager of Invest Buffalo Niagara, echoed some of Casale’s sentiments, claiming the facility will provide job training to those who are unemployed and looking for advancement. He argued that hosting Amazon would boost the transportation and warehouse sectors of the regional economy.
Residents spoke about how Amazon would create more traffic in the neighborhoods around the facility. Some said the roads expected to carry Amazon’s trucks are not wide enough and that giving tax incentives to the project is misguided.
Former state senator George Maziarz pointed out that only two members of the NCIDA board were in attendance for the hearing and that none of the county legislators, who as a group appoint the NCIDA directors, were there. He was one of several speakers who asked for another public hearing, at night, when it is more convenient for people to attend.
“I’ve been in public hearings for 40 years,” Maziarz said. “When you start a hearing by saying you’re not going to answer questions, I think it’s insulting.”
Maziarz added that Amazon wants to be in the area due to its proximity to Niagara Falls International Airport and the U.S.-Canada border, and wondered aloud where Amazon would find people to work for $15 an hour when he see school bus drivers being hired at $23.50 an hour.
Donna Amos, a member of OPEIU Local 153, a union that represents 13,000 workers in various industries in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, said Amazon should consider offering union jobs.
“Raising a family on $15 an hour is impossible,” she said. “If you’re paid a wage you can live on, you can have better business and people can stay here.”
OPEIU Member Mark Jurenovich urged IDA representatives to consider what he described as Amazon’s reprehensible behavior when employees voted to start unions at facilities in other parts of the country.
“We don’t want that kind of behavior here,” Jurenovich said. “We think we’re better. I strongly urge the board to give this more thought.”
Members of the local insulators union and electricians union spoke about how they favor the project because it would mean construction jobs for their members.
John Scherrer, the business manager for IBEW 237, said Amazon projects in Syracuse and Rochester were both good for the IBEW chapters there and he is confident that local union members would benefit from the Town of Niagara project.
The NCIDA board is scheduled to vote on Amazon’s request for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement at its Aug. 10 business meeting.
The distribution center project has already been approved by the Town of Niagara board, the town’s zoning board and the town and county planning boards.
