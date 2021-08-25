LEWISTON — The Niagara County Peach Festival is back.
The Kiwanis of Lewiston held a news conference Wednesday at Academy Park to announce what’s new at the 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival, taking place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 12 at the Center Street park.
The first Peach Festival was held in 1958 and since then the Kiwanis of Lewiston have raised more than $1.4 million in donations for area charities and organizations.
Niagara County Peach Festival Chairperson Dean Beltrano, veteran Peach Festival Advisory Chairman Jerry Wolfgang, former Peach Festival Chairman Marty Pauly and Jim Bittner of Bittner Singer Orchards addressed the media.
Samples of the festival’s famous “new look” peach shortcake were distributed by Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
Beltrano discussed the challenges of bringing the festival back after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Despite the many challenges, he said, the organizers anticipate attendance by 38,000 people over four days, weather permitting. Beltrano also explained the famous Peach Shortcake will feature diced peaches this year due to a change in the processing facility where the freshly picked fruit are shipped.
New this year, on opening night, is a scheduled appearance by the '80s cover band Nerds Gone Wild. The show will begin at 8 p.m. on the refurbished Academy Park stage now located in the southwest corner.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton announced there will be a free Covid vaccination tent on the grounds Saturday and Sunday of festival weekend.
The Peach Taste Off will also return on opening night. That's a competition among homemade peach desserts submitted in three categories: Food Enthusiast, Culinary Student and Children's Recipe. Among the prizes are dinner certificates from the culinary institute's Savor Restaurant.
Judges will include: William Murabito, Niagara County Community College president ; Josh Blumberg, culinary institute assistant vice president of academic affairs; and Scott Beahen, director of food service operations at Niagara University.
The competition is sponsored by Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, the Niagara Gazette and Niagara Frontier Publications.
Also planned on opening night is a meet and greet with Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo, Sabres mascot Sabretooth and mascots from area colleges. The popular mascots will be available for photographs with youngsters in a designated area on the festival grounds. Princess Emmalee and costumed superheroes courtesy of the Superhero Alliance will be positioned throughout the park for photos as well.
The fresh peaches used for the peach shortcake are grown at Bittner-Singer Farms in Appleton. This year the festival is expected to serve more than 14,000 pounds (7 tons) of locally harvested peaches along with the fresh shortcake made by DiCamillo Bakery.
During the festival, in all, there will be 27 food vendors serving a variety of American and ethnic cuisine.
Amusements of America is again supplying the thrill and family friendly rides for all ages. Kiwanis of Lewiston has retained the ride inspection team LJM & Associates to add a third level of safety inspections to the rides; New York State inspectors and Amusements of America also inspect the rides.
Advance ride tickets are on sale at 40 locations throughout the greater Lewiston area at a 50% discount. See the listing at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org/ride-tickets.
Also in the works for this year's festival:
— On Sept. 11, the Peach Festival Parade with more than 100 units and 13 marching bands; the Peach Blossom and Peach Fuzz contests for youths; a fashion show by the Peach Queen contestants; and a Tribute to Elvis with Terry Buchwald.
— On Sept. 12, the finals segment of the Peach Queen Pageant. Ten young women from Niagara County have entered the competition this year. The Peach Queen will receive a $4,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis of Lewiston.
The full schedule of events is available at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org.
Transportation chairman Gerry Gismondi announced that there will again be free parking available to all festival attendees at the upper Artpark lot and Greyline Tours shuttle buses will provide courtesy rides to Academy Park.
The 2021 Niagara County Peach Festival is sponsored by the Kiwanis of Lewiston, WGRZ-TV, 97 Rock and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
