SANBORN - The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday approved a $123 million tax break package for Amazon's planned distribution center in the Town of Niagara.
The agency’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal, with members Maria Lopez and Scott Bridges absent.
While the Amazon project has been criticized by some Town of Niagara residents who are concerned about increased traffic and by several good government groups who question the wisdom of giving tax breaks to one of the wealthiest companies in the world, NCIDA Board Chairman Mark Onesi argued that the project, on balance, will benefit Niagara County.
Onesi said there are a lot of places in Western New York that Amazon could have gone instead and, if that had happened, Niagara County would lose out on the jobs and tax advantages he and other IDA officials believes the Town of Niagara project will create.
In defense of the tax breaks for Amazon, Onesi said getting in-lieu-of-tax breaks valued at $49 million from the company is better than getting the $24,000 in property taxes currently paid on the undeveloped Lockport Road site.
"What's good for the county may not be good for individuals there, but it's good for the town and county," Onesi said. "Doing business in New York is expensive. A lot of companies won't come without those inducements."
Amazon's tax break agreement includes $94 million in a property tax exemption, $26 million in sales tax exemptions, and $3.55 million in a mortgage recording tax exemption. The company has agreed to make payment-in-lieu-of-taxes payments valued at $49 million over 15 years. Under the agreement, the company will pay $9.5 million per year in taxes after that.
IDA approval represents one of the final pieces needed before construction can begin on a 216-acre facility at 8995 Lockport Road. The project has already been approved by the Town of Niagara Town Board and Planning Board and the Niagara County Planning Board.
The planned first mile fulfillment center would receive in-bound bulk shipments of products from suppliers and then send it to other facilities within Amazon’s logistics network. It will cost $550 million to build, with $450 million for construction costs and $100 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment. It is estimated to take 18 to 24 months for construction work to be completed.
Amazon is expected to create 1,000 jobs in the area, with 950 of those jobs being warehouse and logistics paying an average of $31,200 per year and 50 management jobs paying an average of $60,000 per year.
The IDA’s project summary indicates that the project would result in around $1.3 billion in local benefits, mainly for ongoing payroll of $918 million and $260 million in temporary payroll. IDA officials say the project would also result in additional tax revenue of $325 million to the state, $11 million to the county, $3.9 million for the Town of Niagara, and $33.7 million to the local school district.
Similar distributions centers built in the Rochester and Syracuse areas resulted in Monroe County’s IDA giving over $150 million in tax incentives over 15 years and the Onondaga County IDA giving out $70.8 million over 15 years.
While critics have charged that the $15 per hour that Amazon said most of the center's employees will be paid is not a livable wage, Onesi argued that, if the company struggled to find workers, it would be forced to increase the rate of pay.
He also noted that the NCIDA has the ability to "claw back" incentives for any company that does not live up to its job creation goals, including Amazon.
“If they don’t reach 1,000 employees in a certain amount of time, we can claw back any incentive they got,” Onesi said. “So we have protections against that for what the board does.”
Good government groups assailed the proposed tax break package for Amazon prior to Wednesday's vote, with the public subsidy tracking organization Good Jobs First, which has done research showing Amazon has received $4.7 billion in public incentives worldwide, ranking Niagara County's tax break deal as the sixth largest the company has ever received.
Greg LeRoy, the executive director for Good Jobs First, said the IDA’s study fails to state its underlying assumptions, which are critical to the credibility of any cost-benefit analysis, nor does it name any software products used to derive its estimates.
“There is no indication that the cost-benefit calculator accounts for job destruction in the bricks-and-mortar retail sector caused by the rise of e-commerce/Amazon,” LeRoy said. “That job destruction will offset warehouse job gains to an unknown degree. Just because people another way to shop does not mean they have more money with which to shop.”
Two other watchdog groups - Reinvent Albany and the American Economic Liberties Project - issued letters to the NCIDA, encouraging officials to reject the tax break deal. They noted that research has shown tax breaks are not a significant factor in where Amazon decides to build warehouses.
“Whether on budget or off-budget, any subsidy for an e-commerce vendor is a bad investment of taxpayer dollars," wrote Reinvent Albany policy analyst Tom Speaker in a letter to the NCIDA board.
Henry Krawczyk, a Niagara Falls resident who was in attendance in the meeting, agreed.
He said he was sick of the IDA giving out money to businesses and was against Amazon’s business practices of barely paying workers above the minimum wage.
“You don’t have to be a genius to find out how bad Amazon is, which is rapidly becoming a monopoly,” Krawczyk said. “It's rapidly becoming overwhelming for every other retailer.”
