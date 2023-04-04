The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Board of Directors has confirmed its 2023 slate of officers.
During the board’s annual meeting on March 27, members reappointed the following officers: James C. Roscetti, attorney at Roscetti & DeCastro, P.C. (chairman); Cynthia A. Bianco, retired superintendent of schools (vice chairperson); Charles G. Rader, Ph.D., retired CEO of IsleChem, LLC (treasurer), and Margaret M. Toohey, retired account executive at Lewiston Insurance Agency (secretary).
In addition, the board re-elected to three-year terms Bianco and Rader as well as John “Jack” Greco, managing director at Far Out Ventures; Judith Nolan Powell, retired HSBC Bank executive; Dr. Mark D. Perry, chief of radiology at Memorial & radiologist at Southtowns Radiology Associates, LLC, and the Rev. Craig D. Pridgen, senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church.
Continuing on the board will be Tina Abrams, councilor at Seneca Nation of Indians; Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, chief of infectious disease at Memorial; Robert L. Bradley Jr., retired school administrator; Ronald R. Campbell, retired CEO at Washington Mills; Matthew Feldman, attorney at Feldman Kiefer, LLP; Dr. Gerald Gorman, chief of emergency medicine and president of medical staff at Memorial; Don J. King, retired chairman of the Polly King Art Group; Marion B. Lavigne, Ph.D, president & CEO of Launch New York, Inc., and Joseph A. Ruffolo, president and CEO at Memorial. Serving ex-officio is Dr. Vijay Bojedla, vice president and chief medical officer at Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.