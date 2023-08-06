CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People gather at a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them. (AP Photo/Tracie Van Auken)