A local non-profit organization is teaming up with Niagara County and other local partners to expand support services for families are struggling to feed their pets due to financial hardship.
WNY Food 4 Paws announced earlier this week that it will be working with the county clerk’s office and other community partners to accept donations of pet food that will be distributed to local families in need.
WNY Food 4 Paws is a newly created non-profit whose mission is to support food pantries that provide pet food to families experiencing financial hardships. The organization works directly with manufacturers, pet supply stores, grocery stores and community partners to acquire pet food and other pet supplies and redistributes to established food pantries and pet food pantries in Niagara and Erie Counties.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski joined WNY Food 4 Paws and other community partners at St. Casimir’s Church Food Pantry earlier this week where announced WNY Food 4 Paws donation barrels will be placed at Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. He encouraged county residents to visit these locations and drop off donations of pet food and treats.
“Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and in our community,” said Jastrzemski. “The use of food banks has significantly increased during these difficult times, and families also need help feeding their pets. The ability to provide appropriate, nutritious food for their cat or dog may be a contributing factor that determines if a family can keep the pet or is forced to surrender it to an animal shelter or rescue. The bond between people and their pets is well known and to hear that some people have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets is heartbreaking.”
In addition to the donation barrels at the DMV offices, a barrel will be on-site at the 2022 Niagara County Fair in the tent shared by the county clerk, sheriff, and other county departments.
For the complete list of barrel locations or about WNY Food 4 Paws, visit www.wnyfood4paws.org or email wnyfood4paws@gmail.com.
