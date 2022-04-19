National Grid on Tuesday announced its plan to eliminate fossil fuel from its gas networks, by transitioning them to renewable natural gas and green hydrogen by 2050.
Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew called the plan "historic" for National Grid and the United States.
“We have a critical responsibility to lead the clean energy transition for our customers and communities. Just as we are investing in renewables like wind and solar to decarbonize the energy running through our electric network, we are committing to decarbonize our gas network by transitioning it completely to renewable natural gas and hydrogen by 2050 or sooner,” Pettigrew said.
The plan also commits the company to maximize energy efficiency and help interested customers electrify their heat in targeted areas. Combined with those measures, a 100% renewable gas network "can deliver a clean energy future that is more affordable and more reliable" for National Grid's more-than 20 million customers in New York and Massachusetts, company spokesman David Bertola said in a media release.
The plan is a "vision" at this point, according to Bertola; enacting it will require coordination with the states where National Grid operates. Climate action plans currently are being written in both New York and Massachusetts.
"National Grid is committed to bringing this fossil-free vision to life in partnership with policymakers, regulators, and our customers. The (company's written plan) details the critical policies and regulations necessary to help safely, reliably, and affordably achieve this shared net zero vision on behalf of customers, including adoption of a renewable heating portfolio standard," Bertola said.
Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a greenhouse gas given off by decomposing materials at farms, landfills, wastewater and other sources. It can be captured, purified and used in place of natural gas, according to National Grid.
Use of RNG has multiple benefits for customers and the economy, the company said, including utilization of existing infrastructure, avoidance of costly equipment upgrades for homes and businesses, and retention of thousands of union jobs for uniquely skilled workers.
Tristan Brown, an associate professor at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, said RNG is “one of the most cost-effective tools for reducing humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions that we have available" and its use simultaneously reduces emission of methane, another greenhouse gas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.