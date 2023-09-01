This image provided by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University shows an LROC NAC image enlarged four times centered on the likely Luna 25 crater. A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia's first moon mission in almost half a century. (NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University via AP)