About the event:
The NACC is excited to announce their new Community Education Class Line-up for spring. “We invite all children, adults and families to take advantage of the educational opportunities community education has to offer,” said NACC Program Director, Kris Lowden-Schiller. “You’ll find a variety of classes, activities and programs designed to keep you and your family engaged in learning, in building your creativity, and focusing on your self-care.”
Classes range in dates, times and cost however begin on March 8, 2021. There will be something for everyone including: Acting classes with the acting troupe “13 Players,” Jewelry Making classes with “bflogals” owner Christine Wittmann, Spirituality and Mediation classes with Sacred Space Studio, Art Buffet classes with Julie O’Connor, Music Lessons with Maureen Kwiatkowski, Mixed Media art class with Eileen Wrobel, Painting classes with Avanna Duff, and the NACC will be introducing a “Paint Night Party” on the last Saturday night of the month. Classes will have a final gallery show with student artwork on display in our professional gallery. Friends and family will be invited.
Admission: Cost varies per class
Audience: Children through Adult
Dates and Times: Classes start March 8, 2021, see website for detailed listing
The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center wants to provide a variety of affordable, quality programs that enhance and inspire our diverse community to meet their personal needs and goals. Registration will be online through Eventbrite, by calling the NACC directly at 716-282-7530 x104, or emailing Kris at kris@thenacc.org. More information can be found on our website at www.thenacc.org and through our Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.