LOCKPORT -- A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Town of Niagara man on murder and related charges in the death of a Cheektowaga man in a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel on Feb. 8.
The indictment charges Gilbert Cruz, 34, of Elderberry Place, with second-degree murder, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. Cruz pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment Friday morning before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
Ottaviano ordered Cruz held without bail, pending further proceedings.
Cruz is accused of stabbing to death Timothy Weymer, 56, of Cheektowaga, during an altercation in a hotel room at the Quality Inn, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a call at the hotel of a man found dead in his room there. When they arrived, officers said they found Weymer's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said they believe that Weymer had died several hours before his body was discovered. Hotel staff discovered Weymer’s body after members of his family had called the hotel looking for him.
Investigators said Weymer, who worked on Grand Island, was known to stay at the hotel when he was working odd hours and wanted to avoid a trip home to Cheektowaga.
As detectives collected evidence from Weymer’s room, they determined that his 2009 Chevy Impala was missing form the hotel parking lot. Falls police then issued an “attempt to locate” for the vehicle to law enforcement agencies across Niagara County.
At about 3:05 a.m. Feb. 9, Lewiston Police Officer Colin King spotted the Impala traveling on the I-190 near Witmer Road.
King began following the vehicle, which exited onto Witmer Road and made a right on Hyde Park Boulevard. As other police agencies, including the Town of Niagara Police, New York State Police, New York Park Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office joined in following the vehicle it sped onto the the Niagara Scenic Parkway.
A high-speed pursuit ensued and ended when the driver of the vehicle, identified as Cruz, lost control of the car and spun into a snow bank. King and others took Cruz into custody.
A female passenger in the car was also taken into custody.
Unconfirmed social media accounts suggested that the woman had been kidnapped by Cruz. However, Falls police said the woman had been with Cruz, “of her own free will.”
Cruz is a Level 3 sex offender, after being convicted in June 2017 of attempted second-degree rape for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old victim. He was sentenced to a term of 5 years in state prison for that conviction.
In June 2010, Cruz was convicted of second-degree rape in connection with a May 2009 incident involving a victim under the age of 16. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years probation in that case.
He is currently still on probation.
Both of the sex crimes were investigated and charged by Buffalo police.
