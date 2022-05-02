The Niagara County By The Numbers project, billed as an interactive mural trail, brought together 12 different artists to install 12 murals across the county for residents and visitors to color in with chalk pictures of iconic images that the mural’s host town extends to the public.
The Project 308 Gallery will feature different work from each of the 12 artists, kicking off at 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 6 and running until June 11 on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. or by appointment
The creator of the project, Mike Weber of Niagara County Entertainment, partnered with Natalie Brown, program coordinator of the Carnegie Art Center, and artists: Timothy Martin, Jessica Tomaino, Cindy Meal, Matt Duquette, Sal Anello, Mark Weld, Robin Damiano, Dayna Hazlett, Nikki Milley, Amira Moore and Nin Bogue, as well as, Weber himself.
Weber said he hoped that the project will encourage creativity, as well as bring in tourists and even educate on the history of each municipality.
“I conceived of the idea, and what I wanted to do was unite the county with a trail,” Weber said. “Making the murals ‘color-by-number’ adds an interactive component and allows the community to be involved.”
Weber thought people would be cooped up in the house during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to do give the community something to do that would be socially distant and safe for families.
“I wanted to have people get out and do something,” he said. “That was low key, small crowd, just them and their small group, and get out and do something and learn about the area.”
Other projects by Weber included a 10,000 dot, connect-the-dots that won him a Guinness World Record. Since then the record has been beaten, Weber said.
Brown, who also owns Project 308 Gallery, said she was thrilled to host the mural celebration and exhibition.
“This type of interactive art project is a perfect way to unite the county, showcase the amazing artists who live here, and make the arts accessible for all,” Brown said.
The project is funded by the New York State Decentralization grant through Art Services, Inc. and the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
