Missouri station offering Russian state radio

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will diminish to a few snow showers this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.