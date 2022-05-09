May is Mental Health Awareness Month. “Planting Seeds of Hope” will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday May 21, 2022, at Colonial Heights Free Methodist Church, 1310 Saunders Settlement Road (Rte. 31), Niagara Falls, NY 14305.
The event is sponsored by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County, the Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Suicide Prevention Center of New York, Colonial Heights Free Methodist Church, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
It will feature a panel discussion with representatives from the Youth, LGBTQ, and Veteran communities, as well as the parents of children who died by suicide. There will also be vendors from a variety of community-based organizations, giveaways, and a “Chalk the Walk” activity for anyone wishing to display their artistic creativity. Light snacks and refreshments will also be provided.
Anyone wishing to attend can RSVP Rhiannon O’Shea, Community Education Director with the Mental Health Association in Niagara County, at roshea@mhanc.com or by calling Rhiannon at 716-433-3780.
“We recently lost two congregants to a double-suicide, and we wanted to bring an event focused on suicide prevention to the community.” states Tim Deeks, Pastor at Colonial Heights Free Methodist Church. “If we can turn our grief and tragedy to triumph of saving even one life, it will be worthwhile.”
