Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High around 75F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.