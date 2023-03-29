Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 47F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.