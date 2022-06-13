FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as inflation worries mount, pushing the S&P 500 closer to a bear market decline of 20% from the peak it reached early this year. The index slumped 2.3% as traders worry that inflation, already at a four-decade high, might be even tougher to rein in than expected. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)