Love of the Irish

Pat McGuinness, the child of two Irish immigrants, is the first grand marshal for the Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parade from Niagara County. He’s also the longest running grand marshal, having been named in 2020, but forced to wait another two years because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns canceling the event.
Sitting at a barstool at Shamus’s on West Avenue with his wife, Lois, McGuinness talked about his family history and what it's like to be Irish in Western New York, as well as his own experiences with the parade.
“My dad left Ireland went to Toronto, corresponded with my mom and she went to Toronto,” McGuinness said. “They got married in Toronto and then he was a bus driver that used to come from Toronto to Bufffalo.”
On his trip, McGuinness’s dad saw the Ford plant in Lakeview and decided to work there. Everyone was hiring then, McGuinness said, and because he was an Irish citizen, the company sponsored his immigration.
“They moved to Lakeview, New York,” he said. “And I was born and raised in Lakeview, New York.”
Today, McGuinness is a volunteer with the South Lockport Fire Company after moving with his wife to Lockport.
The parade has been central to McGuinness’s life. He lived in Buffalo for seven years, and his apartment at 543 Franklin St. hosted an after-party.
“That was just a block away from Delaware, when the parade went down Delaware,” he said. “So, needless to say, with the last name of McGuinness and being Irish, of course I put on a St. Patrick’s Day party.
“The parade almost literally came up to my driveway.”
McGuinness also worked as a phlebotomist at Roswell Park for 35-years, where he became the donor recruiter.
“One of the ways I figured I could get people to come and donate blood was to advertise it on the St. Patrick’s Day parade,” he said. “So, we built floats.”
McGuinness won five awards for his floats, one for each year. When he was in his forties, McGuinness was vetted by Gary Johnson, president of the United Irish American Association, to be a marshal for the parade.
“A marshall is someone who organizes one of the divisions,” McGuinness said. “There’s about seven divisions in the parade.”
Three years later McGuinness was asked to be on the executive committee and from there, he said, it was only a matter of time before he was asked to bring his father’s black thorn stick and lead the parade as the grand marshal.
“We’re a lot of fun loving people,” McGuinness said of being Irish. “As they say, ‘a good Irishman should be able to tell someone, to go to hell, and have them look forward to the trip.' ”
Another piece of information for those who will be out and about at the parade, or who come in contact with Irish on that day, there’s a certain exchange.
“When someone says, ‘Top of the morning to you,’ “ McGuinness said. “The response is, ‘And the rest of the day to yourself.’ ”
McGuinness also said he is marshaling the parade in the memory of Caitlin, his daughter, who passed away from COVID-19 complications.
