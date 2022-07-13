TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Town of Niagara Zoning Board of Appeals has unanimously approved a request by developers, of what is now described as a $550 million Amazon distribution center for variances to the town’s zoning code.
The action took place at a board of appeals meeting Tuesday night. The board had held a public hearing on the Amazon developer’s request in June.
Chair Thomas Cudahy, speaking for the five-member board, told observers gathered at the Niagara Town Hall that the role of the appeals panel in reviewing the Amazon project plans was relatively limited.
“We are limited to considering the height of the (proposed warehouse) and the signs on the property,” Cudahy said. “We had a public hearing, and I attended as many meetings (on the project) as I could. I did not hear one complaint of the building’s height from any member of the public. and I think the signs will help with the traffic problems.”
The zoning board approval is the final hurdle the project needed to clear before the town board can consider final approval of the Amazon project. The town board voted unanimously at its June meeting to approve a negative declaration of environmental concerns with the proposed project.
The distribution facility is set to be built on 216 acres of land at at 8995 Lockport Road, near the Niagara Falls International Airport. The 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse project has already been unanimously recommend by both the town and Niagara County planning boards.
Amazon has described the project as a “fulfillment center,” where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer’s website, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers. Delivery centers are were Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
In its application for the project, Amazon projected that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. The preliminary site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
After nearby residents raised concerns about the amount of traffic the facility would attract, Amazon modified its original project application in an effort to address those issues.
The amended plan calls for four driveways on the warehouse property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. Traffic mitigation measures include the use of Packard Road for inbound trucks only, while outbound trucks would be directed to use Lockport Road.
Amazon has also proposed the widening of nearby roadways and the extensive use of dedicated left and right turning lanes.
Amazon representatives have said that the New York State Department of Transportation has given preliminary approval for their proposed traffic mitigation measures.
While Amazon looks to get its final site approval from the Town Board at its meeting on July 19, it has filed an application with the Niagara County IDA seeking sales tax exemptions, real property tax abatements, and mortgage recording tax exemptions.
The total requested sales tax exemption is for $26 million, with $8 million due to the company being a tenant operator of the facility and $18 million due to anticipated expenditures of $225 million that would be subject to sales tax. The mortgage recording tax exemption is around $3.55 million based on a mortgage amount of $473 million. The real property tax abatement would be around $94 million.
