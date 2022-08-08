FEURA BUSH — Tens of thousands of New York families have visited Indian Ladder Farm in upstate Altamont over the years to buy apples fresh from the orchard.
But the limited supply of workers to harvest the crop would be made even more challenging if the state imposes new overtime pay standards on farmers, said 84-year-old Peter Ten Eyck, who oversaw the business for decades before making way for his children to run the operation along the Helderberg Escarpment, the northernmost extremity of the Alleghany Plateau.
Ten Eyck said Indian Ladder has had to import seasonal apple pickers from Jamaica every year through the H2A visa program allowing foreign workers to do agriculture work. But signals from a state farm wage board suggesting the overtime threshold will be gradually dropped to 40 hours a week will likely prompt many of those pickers to go to states where they are assured more work hours will be available to them.
“We can’t find a way to make enough money off the apples to make that work,” Ten Eyck said of the lower threshold for overtime pay.
Ten Eyck was among the farmers who came to the Stanton Farm in Feura Bush Monday to support calls by Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, the GOP candidate for governor, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie for the proposed lower overtime threshold to be derailed.
In the upstate region, Zeldin and other Republicans have seized on the overtime proposal as a wedge issue against Democrats such as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in the Nov. 8 election.
Delgado, before being lieutenant governor to fill the vacancy created by the arrest of his predecessor, Brian Benjamin, on political corruption charges. had argued he was an advocate for farmers and wanted to retain the current overtime threshold. Since joining the Hochul administration, Delgado has kept a low profile on the issue, a fact highlighted by Zeldin and Stefanik.
“Governor Hochul needs to sound off, and if Gov. Hochul is forcing her lieutenant governor to stay silent, shame on both of them,” Zeldin said. “We elect people to lead, to take a stand on the issues that matter most, and quite frankly there’s nothing stopping Kathy Hochul and Antonio Delgado from having a press conference today to stand up for these farmers.”
Stefanik also skewered Hochul, charging the governor is “silencing” Delgado on the farm wage controversy.
Zeldin, Stefanik and Tague all said the Democratic leaders are apparently taking their cues on the issue from their allies in organized labor.
In response, a Hochul spokesman, Justin Henry, said: “Governor Hochul is committed to a fair and reasonable approach on this issue, which is why she launched a statewide listening tour to hear from farmers and farm workers about the challenges they face. We look forward to hearing from members of this community while we await the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations and a decision from the Department of Labor.”
The wage board is slated to convene Sept.6. Once that board issues its report, Roberta Reardon, the state labor commissioner, will have 45 days to review the document and announce her decision. Reardon was installed in that post by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an appointment backed by union leaders, and she has continued as the commissioner under Hochul, whose campaign is heavily backed by New York unions.
The 2022 state budget contained some good news for farmers, with the doubling of an employee tax credit to $1,200 per eligible farm employee with at least 500 hours of labor. But some farmers say they are more interested in keeping the 60-hour wage threshold intact than in getting what amounts to a state subsidy for farm owners.
Advocates for the farm workers argue it is unfair to exclude them from the same overtime protections extended to workers in all other industries.
Farmworkers had been excluded from overtime rights under 1938 legislation championed by the late President Franklin Roosevelt “This Jim Crow policy is so baked into farmers’ business plans that they claim they can’t survive without it,” the New York Civil LIberties Union said in a blog post..
But at hearings examining farmworker pay, some migrant workers suggested the net impact on their earnings could be a loss if they were given less work hours as farm owners tried to avoid overtime situations.
A migrant farmworker from Mexico employed at the Stanton Farm, Sergio Navarete, 43, told CNHI he believes farmers will be forced to keep a lid on workers’ hours to remain viable if the overtime threshold goes to 40 hours.
“At 40 hours, you’re going to see a lot of crops just rotting in the field,” Navarete said through an interpreter. “At 60 hours, we can get the crops in for our boss to sell.”
