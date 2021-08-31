COLONIE — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, came out swinging Tuesday against Gov. Kathy Hochul, alleging she was "either out to lunch or complicit" in the undercount of pandemic-driven nursing home fatalities.
While Hochul was lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Attorney General's office released a scathing report in January that found the Cuomo administration had misrepresented the death count from COVID-19 at state-regulated nursing homes.
Zeldin, who is hoping to secure the state GOP nomination for governor, said Hochul, who became governor Aug. 24, never expressed disagreement with any of the management decisions made by Cuomo on nursing home matters or other public health policies.
Zeldin argued Hochul should have immediately fired Dr. Howard Zucker as state health commissioner. It was Zucker who issued the controversial March 25, 2020, order that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals. At the time, state officials were anticipating that hospitals would be overwhelmed by a surge of coronavirus admissions.
Debate still simmers over whether the Zucker order played a significant role in the fatal infections of nursing home patients. Zucker and Cuomo said an inquiry found the virus was mainly introduced at nursing homes by employees of the facilities.
Zeldin also raised questions about Hochul's core values when it comes to public policy. He said she has drifted from being a moderate while serving in the U.S. House of Representatives to recruiting one of Albany's most progressive lawmakers, state Sen. Brian Benjamin, as her lieutenant governor. Benjamin, Zeldin noted, has been a vocal supporter of the "Defund the Police" movement.
"The governor is choosing to make a June 2022 primary play by appeasing people to her left because she sees multiple lanes to getting the nomination that she doesn't fit in," said Zeldin, a 41-year-old military veteran. "She's not from New York City; she is not a minority; she is not far-left; and now she is trying to make up for that by picking a lieutenant governor who checks those three boxes."
Hochul aides did not respond to Zeldin's criticisms of their boss, but provided an email contact for her campaign office. However, Hochul's campaign also did not respond to the Zeldin statements.
While Hochul is now the only announced Democratic candidate for governor, rivals are expected to emerge this fall. Among those often mentioned as potential competitors are Attorney General Letitia James and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island.
Veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said Hochul's pick of Benjamin to take over her former role as lieutenant governor suggests her campaign is betting crime will wane as a prominent issue in the coming months.
"But when you have shootings in downtown Albany, downtown Rochester, downtown Buffalo, and downtown Syracuse, people begin to pay attention" to public safety issues," Sheinkopf said.
Meanwhile, Democrats run the risk of projecting an image of a party in "chaos," said Sheinkopf, if several candidates clash in the party's primary election.
"It doesn't matter who the nominee is because Zeldin will be in a position to fire back" as the general election contest takes shape, he said.
Zeldin told reporters that as governor he would push for the consolidation of school districts. He argued existing bureaucracies could be run more efficiently if there were more mergers, a move that would result in fewer administrators on the public payroll.
Zeldin also picked up the endorsement of Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County.
"New York needs a battle-tested leader like Lee Zeldin who will fight to lower taxes, restore public safety and meet the everyday challenges facing families and communities across New York," Ortt said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.