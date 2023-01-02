One year ago, David Zajac was brand new to the Falls City Council.
On Monday, his colleagues elected him as their chair, propelling the sill political newcomer into that leadership role after just 366 days in elected office. Zajac's 2022 election to a council seat was his first successful run for public office.
"I'd like to thank my colleagues for the honor," Zajac said as he joined in the unanimous vote to move to the center chair on the dais in the City Council chambers.
The annual City Council reorganization meeting also saw Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) formally sworn-in to replace out-going Council Chair John Spanbauer, who resigned his seat prior to the scheduled expiration of his term set for 2023. Recently re-elected State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello was also sworn-in for his new term.
In its only formal actions, the council reaffirmed the city's long-standing investment policies and designated the Niagara Gazette as the city's official newspaper for government notices.
Zajac said his decision to seek the post of Council chair came after consultations with Spanbauer and other members. The Council consists of four Republicans and one Democrat.
"It was a big decision, but after speaking with John (Spanbauer) and my other colleagues I decided the only way to get experience is to do the job," Zajac said.
Zajac said he believes that Spanbauer and former Republican Council Member and current County Legislator Chris Voccio will provide him mentorship in his new role.
The new Council chair says he sees a number on major issues on the horizon for the panel, especially the on-going debate over the proposed Centennial Park project.
"Well, the elephant in the room is Centennial Park," Zajac said, "and the eminent domain that we're having a healthy discussion on."
Zajac also acknowledged that the city is entering into what may become protracted litigation with the cryptocurrency industry over attempts to regulate where and how bitcoin mining in the city can take place. The Council has adopted amendments to the city zoning code to address concerns from residents over how the companies operate.
"The city had to take action (on high energy use industries)," Zajac said. "It was very disruptive and I think the city had to take action to get them in compliance. Hopefully they'll become the good neighbors they claim they want to be."
In addition to bitcoin mining, Zajac said he believes the Falls will be out front in regulating the newly legal cannabis industry.
"I think it's going to be a learning curve for a lot of municipalities," Zajac said.
And the council chair said he's keeping an eye on the negotiations for a new gaming compact between the state and the Seneca Nation of Indians.
"I'm hoping it's progressing in a positive manner," Zajac said. "We hope (the negotiations) go as good as they can."
