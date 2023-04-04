The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier’s annual Cash Raffle will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. April 22. The “Juke Box Rock” themed gathering at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn, will feature live music from the 1960s and 1970s by The Breakout Band.
A ticket-for-two is $125 and enters the buyer in a drawing for one of five cash prizes including a top prize of $8,000. Food, wine, beer and soda are covered. A basket auction, a silent auction and a 50/50 split will be run in addition.
All proceeds benefit the YWCA’s domestic violence prevention and education programs. For tickets, stop by the YWCA at 32 Cottage St., Lockport, or call 716-433-6714.
