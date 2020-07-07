NORTH TONAWANDA — City police say they will charge four juvenile suspects with assault in connection with an attack on another juvenile on July 1.
A fifth juvenile will be petitioned to the city's Youth Court.
The parents of the juveniles will also be cited with a violation of North Tonawanda's bullying and harassment ordinance.
North Tonawanda Police Captain Daryl Truty said two juveniles were charged Tuesday with third-degree assault and two others "will be charged in the near future." All four will be issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear at the Niagara County Probation Department.
"At that point it would be up to probation to refer (the cases) to Family Court," Truty said.
The detective chief said the four juveniles charged with assault were "actively involved" in beating up the middle school aged victim. a fifth juvenile, who was part of the group that staged the attack, but was not involved in physically harming the victim, will be petitioned to Youth Court.
Truty said the Youth Court is a diversion program that offers an opportunity to avoid the criminal court system.
Citing their ages, police did not release the names of the juveniles who were charged.
Police also said the parents of all the juveniles involved in the attack were issued notices of a violation of the city's bullying and harassment ordinance.
"It gives some accountability to the parents," Truty said. "They are issued a warning that their child was involved (in a bullying or harassment incident) and if there is a repeat incident, we could charge the parents."
Authorities said they were first alerted to the attack by a video posted on social media. The video showed a group of girls attacking another girl, hitting, punching and kicking her, on the North Tonawanda High School athletic field.
North Tonawanda High classmates Anthony Swan and Simon Griskonis IV were working out nearby.
"We were taking a break after warm-up and we saw these girls come from behind the bleachers and they just started hitting (the victim) and beating up on her," Swan said.
Swan, a member of the high school's wrestling, lacrosse and football teams, and Griskonis immediately went to help.
"I really didn't think about it," Swan said. "I jumped in cause it's what need to be done."
The assault was reported to police by the juvenile victim’s mother. Detectives said they were able to quickly identify all the parties that were involved and conducted interviews with all the juveniles and their parents.
Swan said he was pleased that police acted quickly to charge the attackers.
"Yeah, absolutely," Swan said. "If you do something wrong, no matter what your age, you should be punished."
