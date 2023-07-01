LEWISTON — As the Village of Lewiston has experienced frequent juvenile vandalism incidents, its police department has adopted a zero tolerance policy for such behavior.
Last week, the Lewiston Police Department made two juvenile arrests. The first removed a plant from a flower bed in front of the Stone House on Center Street, who was issued a ticket for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The second lit a firework on the porch of a residence and was issued a ticket for reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor.
Both need to appear with their parents in family court to answer to the charges.
Third Street resident Al Swavy spoke about recent incidents at a village board meeting last week, bringing in debris from fireworks the kids set off in front of his house. He said he has been dealing with them for weeks, having to get cameras installed.
Over one weekend recently, he found two pyrotechnic devices on Saturday night and found three on Sunday night, one close to burning a hanging American flag.
“Fortunately, it didn’t burn the flag,” Swavy said. “If it had set the flag on fire, I got cedar shake shingles. God knows what would have happened.”
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said it’s hard for the police to do anything lasting on this. Due to New York State’s Raise the Age law, the age of criminal responsibility was raised from 16 to 18 years old. When these kids do get arrested, they are often back on the streets that same night.
“There’s nothing we can do except finding and charging them,” Previte said. “If their parents corrected this behavior, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”
He confirmed that Lewiston officers did chase juveniles and responded to calls of fireworks going off this past weekend.
Mayor Anne Welch said the village knows who these kids are and they are installing more cameras on village property. In May, these youths vandalized the bathrooms at Marilyn Toohey Park, damaging the toilets, sinks and changing tables.
Welch said these kids would not be allowed on the Discover Niagara Shuttles going through the village and would have them banned from village property. She also requested a village police car as part of their negotiations of the new police contract, one that would remain in the village for patrols.
Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said the town has also experienced some damage in Kiwanis Park and Sanborn.
Previte said while some of these kids are from Lewiston, others come from adjoining areas such as Ransomville, Youngstown and Niagara Falls. He suggested the village look at raising the age its curfew apply’s to to 18 year olds, which goes into affect at 10 p.m. during the school year and 11 p.m. for the rest of the year. The department is working to address this through extra manpower and shifts.
“It’s something we’re taking seriously,” Previte said.
