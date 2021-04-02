The Niagara County Youth Bureau will return as a sponsor for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
The program ensures that children who are economically disadvantaged continue to receive nutritious meals during summer vacation. Meals are comparable to the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs children receive throughout the school year.
The federally funded program provides free meals to all children at approved SFSP sites. Waivers secured by New York State Department of Education will make all locations and sites eligible. There will be no income based eligibility requirements for 2021.
Meals are provided for children age 18 and under.
Approved sites will receive meals during the program, which plans to run from June 28 to September 3.
If your organization, summer day camp or youth program is interested in serving as a SFSP site, please contact Benjamin Bunker, Niagara County Youth Bureau Director at 278-6872 for more information.
Deadline for site applications is April 16.
