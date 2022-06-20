St. John's Episcopal Church, overlooking the Niagara River on Main and Chestnut streets in Youngstown, will hold its Strawberry Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The community event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Homemade strawberry shortcake made with local berries, freshly baked shortcake and real whipped cream will be served. Grilled foods will be prepared and served by the Youngstown Lions Club, Donuts D. Clown will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. for children of all ages and the Nickel City Blues Band will perform starting at 2 p.m.
The Strawberry Fest dates back to World War II when the congregation hosted a “strawberry social” for soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Niagara. In those days, the church served homemade strawberry ice cream topped with fresh strawberries.
The church, built in 1878, will be open continuously throughout the event for self-guided tours. St. John’s is one of only a few remaining board-and-batten carpenter gothic churches with an active congregation in Western New York, and is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
