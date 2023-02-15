The parent company of Niagara River Jet Boat Cruises in Youngstown has announced that the boat operation will be closing down.
In a statement to the Gazette, Mory DiMaurizio, the COO of City Cruises Canada, a subsidiary of City Experiences, said they had completed a thorough review of its business portfolio and made the decision to close Niagara Jet City Cruises operations.
“This decision reflects the impact of both tourism and group travel rates not recovering as quickly to the levels needed for the overall business,” DiMaurizio said.
Melissa Gunderson, the vice president of communications and social strategy for the Hornblower Group, City Experiences’ parent company, said this decision was made at the beginning of the year, prior to its operations opening for the 2023 season.
“The long-term effects of the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn has affected the business operations for Niagara Jet City Cruises,” Gunderson said. “The decision reflects the impact of both tourism and group travel rates not recovering as quickly to the levels needed for the overall business.”
Youngstown Mayor Rob Reisman had spoken with DiMaurizio, saying that the village is a small entity and they need to generate a lot of income to keep it going.
“It would have been a great thing to continue here and keep here, but that’s up to them,” Reisman said.
The Youngstown operation was founded as Niagara Jet Adventures in 2013 by Michael Fox of Lewiston, which was subsequently sold to Brian Price in 2016 and to the Hornblower group in 2021. Like other jet boat operations along the Niagara River, it offered covered and open-air rides along the river and through the rapids, highlighting the sites on the U.S. and Canadian sides. Gunderson said its operations were heavily focused on targeting tourists.
City Cruises Canada also operates boat rides that compete with the Maid of the Mist boats, as well as in Toronto and the Thousand Islands. Hornblower currently operates out of 16 ports in the United and Canada as well as three in England.
There have not been any announcements for what will happen to the Jet Boat Cruises building on Water Street, which is vacant. Reisman said the police chief will patrol down that way since it is another empty building in the village. The jets boats are planned to be redeployed to other ports within City Experience’s portfolio, while the Youngstown marina will still continue to operate slip rentals during the season.
